Ademola Lookman News: Active against Venezia

Lookman created three scoring chances and had five shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Venezia.

Lookman had a positive performance even though his team didn't break through and he missed an easy one in the second half. He paced his squad in attempts. He has hit the net five times in his last six appearances, notching 22 shots (11 on target), 11 key passes and 19 crosses (seven accurate).