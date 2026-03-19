Ademola Lookman News: Assists Wednesday

Lookman assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Lookman assisted Julian Alvarez's goal in the 47th minute, a crucial moment which briefly halted Spurs' momentum and ultimately earned Atletico a place in the Champions League quarterfinal. It was one of two chances Lookman created, and he also put one shot on target. He now has two goal contributions across four UCL appearances for Atletico, after recording three in seven appearances for Atalanta earlier this season.