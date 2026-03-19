Ademola Lookman headshot

Ademola Lookman News: Assists Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Lookman assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Lookman assisted Julian Alvarez's goal in the 47th minute, a crucial moment which briefly halted Spurs' momentum and ultimately earned Atletico a place in the Champions League quarterfinal. It was one of two chances Lookman created, and he also put one shot on target. He now has two goal contributions across four UCL appearances for Atletico, after recording three in seven appearances for Atalanta earlier this season.

Ademola Lookman
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ademola Lookman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ademola Lookman See More
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
135 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
January 28, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 28, 2024
Italian Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan. 6, 7
SOC
Italian Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan. 6, 7
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
January 5, 2024