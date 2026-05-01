Ademola Lookman News: Attempts four shots in draw
Lookman registered four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal.
Lookman let Atletico's two best second-half chances slip in Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League semifinal first-leg draw with Arsenal, first cooking William Saliba on the move but hitting a soft shot right at David Raya, then losing his footing as he broke into the box on another dangerous counter just moments later. Outside of those misses, he still impacted the game by linking play and stretching Arsenal's shape with his direct runs, finishing with two completed dribbles, four shots (two on target) and putting in work defensively with two tackles won and two interceptions. Lookman now sits on three goals and three assists in 14 Champions League appearances (12 starts) this season split between Atalanta and Atletico.
-
Football Predictions
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Best Bets, Picks and Predictions (April 29 Champions League)3 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction178 days ago
-
Game Previews
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & NotesJanuary 28, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22October 28, 2024