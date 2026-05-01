Ademola Lookman News: Attempts four shots in draw

Lookman registered four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Lookman let Atletico's two best second-half chances slip in Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League semifinal first-leg draw with Arsenal, first cooking William Saliba on the move but hitting a soft shot right at David Raya, then losing his footing as he broke into the box on another dangerous counter just moments later. Outside of those misses, he still impacted the game by linking play and stretching Arsenal's shape with his direct runs, finishing with two completed dribbles, four shots (two on target) and putting in work defensively with two tackles won and two interceptions. Lookman now sits on three goals and three assists in 14 Champions League appearances (12 starts) this season split between Atalanta and Atletico.