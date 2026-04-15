Ademola Lookman News: Bags series clinching goal

Lookman scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Barcelona.

Lookman would be one of the heroes of Tuesday's match, as the attacker would score the only goal of the match for Atletico, enough to win the tie and advance them to the semifinals. He continues to show his worth since the transfer and is now a huge part of their UCL success, with two goals and one assist in six UCL appearances with Atletico.