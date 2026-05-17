Ademola Lookman News: Claims all three points
Lookman scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing once inaccurately and creating two chances during Sunday's 1-0 win over Girona.
Lookman found the back of the net in the 21st minute scoring the lone goal of the match. The attacker has combined for two goals, seven shots, six chances created and five crosses over his last three starts.
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