Ademola Lookman headshot

Ademola Lookman News: Claims all three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Lookman scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing once inaccurately and creating two chances during Sunday's 1-0 win over Girona.

Lookman found the back of the net in the 21st minute scoring the lone goal of the match. The attacker has combined for two goals, seven shots, six chances created and five crosses over his last three starts.

Ademola Lookman
Atlético Madrid
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