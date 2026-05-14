Ademola Lookman headshot

Ademola Lookman News: Converts penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Lookman scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Osasuna.

Lookman converted a first half penalty Tuesday to give Atletico Madrid an early lead in their eventual 2-1 victory over Osasuna. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, the attacker has scored twice and averaged 2.6 shots attempts per appearance. Through 18 appearances (14 starts) in all competitions with Atletico Madrid, Lookman has played the full 90 minutes once.

Ademola Lookman
Atlético Madrid
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