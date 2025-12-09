Lookman was one of the few bright spots for Atalanta in a match where the team struggled against relegation contender Verona. His season has taken a step back compared to last year, with only two goals in 10 Serie A games after finishing with 15 goals in 30 matches last season. He has still created 16 chances and delivered six accurate crosses, but his efforts aren't translating into goals the way they did previously. Lookman will aim to improve in Atalanta's next league match, a mid-table clash against Cagliari, who have conceded 19 goals in 14 games.