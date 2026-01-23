Lookman saw limited action in his first game back from international duties but put his name in the stat sheet by feeding Nikola Krstovic in the box late in the game, notching his second helper of the season. He'll likely be back in the XI sooner rather than later, supplanting either Nicola Zalewski or Lorenzo Bernasconi. He has created at least one chance in seven straight appearances, accumulating 12, adding 20 shots (seven on target), eight crosses (three accurate) and six corners and scoring and assisting twice over that span.