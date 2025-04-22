Ademola Lookman News: Four shots and five crosses in win

Lookman recorded four shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 win over AC Milan.

Lookman took four shots, which was his most in the last five games. However, he only put one shot on target. This was also his first shot on target in the last five games. He also created two chances and attempted five crosses. In his last eight matches, he has attempted 40 crosses, with 12 being accurate.