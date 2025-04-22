Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ademola Lookman headshot

Ademola Lookman News: Four shots and five crosses in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Lookman recorded four shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 win over AC Milan.

Lookman took four shots, which was his most in the last five games. However, he only put one shot on target. This was also his first shot on target in the last five games. He also created two chances and attempted five crosses. In his last eight matches, he has attempted 40 crosses, with 12 being accurate.

Ademola Lookman
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now