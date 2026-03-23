Ademola Lookman News: Nets opener
Lookman scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid.
Lookman netted the opener in the 33rd minute, cleverly assisted by Giuliano Simeone. Lookman also won two duels. He has now stared five times after his move from Atalanta and netted twice.
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