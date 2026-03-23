Ademola Lookman headshot

Ademola Lookman News: Nets opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Lookman scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid.

Lookman netted the opener in the 33rd minute, cleverly assisted by Giuliano Simeone. Lookman also won two duels. He has now stared five times after his move from Atalanta and netted twice.

Ademola Lookman
Atlético Madrid
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