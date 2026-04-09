Ademola Lookman headshot

Ademola Lookman News: One shot Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Lookman had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Barcelona.

Lookman was not the most productive in Wednesday's match, but was enough of a distraction to help his team, with his one shot and a chance created being his best moments. This comes after he was unused last match against Barcelona, appearing to be saving him for UCL play. He will now look for a bit more work in the return leg, although his club will be more focused on keeping the lead rather than scoring more.

Ademola Lookman
Atlético Madrid
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