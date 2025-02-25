Ademola Lookman News: Phenomenal performance

Lookman scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 5-0 win against Empoli.

What a tumultuous week it has been for Lookman. After his own manager publicly criticized his penalty-taking abilities, Lookman responded by putting in a marvelous shift against Empoli four days later. In 76 minutes, Lookman scored two goals, created the most chances in the match with four, completed the most dribbles in the match with three, and won four of his seven ground duels. Lookman now has 12 goals and five assists in 18 Serie A starts, and has scored in four of Empoli's last five matches. He will look to continue his excellent run of form against Venezia this Saturday.