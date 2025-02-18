Ademola Lookman News: Reserve goal in elimination game

Lookman scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge.

Tuesday marked Lookman's first game since late-January, which explains why he was eased into action against Club Brugge. Perhaps the Atalanta team should have tested him much earlier, as he was its best impact player en route to elimination from European competition. Lookman excelled in UCL action, demonstrating such with five goals and one assist across seven appearances.