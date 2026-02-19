Ademola Lookman headshot

Ademola Lookman News: Scores first goal with Atletico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Lookman scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Club Brugge.

Lookman doubled Atletico's advantage deep into first-half stoppage time, burying a point-blank finish after Antoine Griezmann nodded a corner back across goal. He was active and sharp inside the box throughout the opening 45 minutes, even seeing another close-range effort denied as Atletico kept their foot on the gas. The strike marked his first goal for Atletico since arriving in the winter transfer window and his second in eight Champions League appearances this season.

Ademola Lookman
Atlético Madrid
