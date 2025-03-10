Ademola Lookman News: Scores versus Juventus

Lookman scored one goal to go with six shots (four on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Juventus.

Lookman was the busiest attacker for his side throughout the game and eventually joined the goal fest with an easy finish on a late counter to round out the result. He improved to 13 goals in Serie A. He has bagged four in the last five matches, adding 20 shots (11 on target), nine key passes and 17 crosses (seven accurate).