Ademola Lookman headshot

Ademola Lookman News: Starting to face Arsenal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Lookman (adductor) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Arsenal.

Lookman was already training Monday, and that has led to his return against Arsenal, fit enough for the starting XI immediately. He played a pretty big role in the quarter-finals and will likely see a similar role against the Gunners, a dynamic attacker who will find his chances. He has recorded two goals and one assist in seven UCL appearances (six starts) with the club, as one of the goals came in their last UCL contest.

Ademola Lookman
Atlético Madrid
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