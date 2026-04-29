Ademola Lookman News: Starting to face Arsenal
Lookman (adductor) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Arsenal.
Lookman was already training Monday, and that has led to his return against Arsenal, fit enough for the starting XI immediately. He played a pretty big role in the quarter-finals and will likely see a similar role against the Gunners, a dynamic attacker who will find his chances. He has recorded two goals and one assist in seven UCL appearances (six starts) with the club, as one of the goals came in their last UCL contest.
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