Adilson Malanda News: Defensive force in victory

Malanda led Charlotte's hard-nosed defensive effort Saturday with a team-high 17 clearances as they kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over Montreal. The central defender also made three blocks over his 90 minute shift. Through Charlotte's first eight league fixtures, Malanda has played every minute, scoring once and contributing to three clean sheets.