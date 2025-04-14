Fantasy Soccer
Adilson Malanda News: Defensive force in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Malanda generated three tackles (one won) and 17 clearances in Saturday's 1-0 win versus CF Montreal.

Malanda led Charlotte's hard-nosed defensive effort Saturday with a team-high 17 clearances as they kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over Montreal. The central defender also made three blocks over his 90 minute shift. Through Charlotte's first eight league fixtures, Malanda has played every minute, scoring once and contributing to three clean sheets.

