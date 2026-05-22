Adnan Januzaj Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Januzaj (undisclosed) is in bad shape and will not be an option for Saturday's season finale against Celta Vigo, according to coach Luis Plaza, per Zona Mixta.

Januzaj ends what has been a deeply frustrating campaign heavily disrupted by injuries with seven shots and 11 chances created across 12 appearances (seven starts), having been unable to establish any consistent run of form throughout the season. The Belgian winger will now focus on a full recovery over the summer before targeting a much more available and impactful 2026/27 campaign.