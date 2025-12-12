Januzaj missed the last two games due to a leg injury that he seems to have recovered from since he was spotted back in team training on Friday. It remains to be seen if he can work his fitness up to be back available for Sunday's clash against Oviedo. That said, with his injury prone status, the Belgian will likely be eased back into the mix to avoid any new setbacks since he could hold a decent role during the AFCON period with the numerous absences incoming in the frontline for Sevilla due to the competition.