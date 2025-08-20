Januzaj has not ended with his injuries that kept him out for a long time last season, as he featured only 591 minutes in La Liga, and the winger suffered a new hamstring injury in his first competitive game back with Sevilla under coach Matias Almeyda. The Belgian will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine a more precise timeline for his return, but this type of injury will likely leave him sidelined for a few weeks. That said, he is not expected to be a starter for Sevilla this season, therefore his absence will not force a change in the starting XI.