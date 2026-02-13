Adnan Januzaj Injury: Suffers setback in training

Januzaj (hamstring) wasn't spotted in team training Friday, according to Deportes Sevilla.

Januzaj appears to have picked up another setback in training after recently returning to team sessions earlier this week. The attacking midfielder has battled recurring injury issues throughout his career, and this latest knock only reinforces the concerns about his ability to stay consistently available. He will be hoping this issue does not sideline him for long, as he could still provide valuable depth for Sevilla down the stretch if he can finally put together a clean run of health.