Adnan Januzaj Injury: Trains only partially

Januzaj (hamstring) wasn't spotted in team training Friday since he only trained partially this week and should resume complete training next week, coach Matias Almeyda said in the press conference, according to Zona Mixta. "He won't be called up this week, but let's hope he will be next week."

