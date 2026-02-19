Adnan Januzaj Injury: Trains with team

Januzaj (hamstring) is training fully with the team this week and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Getafe, according to Zona Mixta.

Januzaj got back on the training pitch last week, mixing in full sessions with partial work, but he now looks fully reintegrated and in line to rejoin the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Getafe. That's a positive step forward, as he brings another layer of depth to the front line, even if he's still projected as more of a bench piece when the squad is at full strength.