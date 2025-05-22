Ado Onaiwu News: Bags four goals in 2024/25
Onaiwu scored four goals and registered an assist across 31 appearances (nine starts) in the Ligue 1.
Onaiwu was mostly used as a bench option, but it's worth noting that he made four of his nine starts since the beginning of April. His numbers weren't impressive by any means, and he'll likely remain a depth piece upfront for Auxerre if he stays with the club for the 2025/26 campaign.
