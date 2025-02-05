Adonis Frias Injury: Forced off Wednesday

Frias left with an apparent injury in the first half of Wednesday's clash against Pachuca.

Frias played only 16 minutes in the midweek match before being replaced by Paul Bellon. The Argentinian could be a significant loss for the Esmeraldas after participating in three full games, scoring one goal and averaging four clearances per contest in that span. Both Bellon and Jaine Barreiro are likely to form the center-back pairing if the issue leaves Frias out of upcoming fixtures.