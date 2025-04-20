Adonis Frias Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Frias was injured in warmup prior to Sunday's match against Monterrey, according to reporter Paco Montes.

Frias apparently suffered a setback of muscle discomfort, which was the reason why he couldn't make his first start since March 9. His place in the starting lineup was taken by Paul Bellon, who should continue to feature at center-back alongside Jaine Barreiro if the Argentinian fails to recover for the playoff rounds.