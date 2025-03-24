Adonis Frias Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Frias is dealing with an apparent hamstring problem after feeling discomfort in a practice matchup against Guatemalan team Municipal, Julio Saucedo of TV Azteca reported Sunday.

Frias is currently considered questionable for the next Liga MX clash with Pumas, which could be his second absence in a row following the one-game suspension he served at Necaxa. Paul Bellon will likely have another opportunity alongside Jaine Barreiro in central defense in case the Argentinian's injury is serious.