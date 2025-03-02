Fantasy Soccer
Adonis Frias

Adonis Frias News: Assists in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Frias (undisclosed) assisted once to go with one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Tijuana.

Frias filtered a ball that led to the equalizing goal in first-half stoppage time during his return to action after missing four games due to injury. He was mostly involved in defensive tasks as a center-back, but he also completed two of his four dribble attempts, while the assist was his second direct contribution across five Clausura 2025 matches. His return to the initial squad caused Paul Bellon to stay on the bench Saturday.

Adonis Frias
Leon
