Adonis Frias News: Makes five clearances in victory

Frias registered one shot (zero on goal), five clearances, one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Guadalajara.

Frias contributed team-high totals of clearances, tackles and duels won as the Esmeraldas secured their first clean sheet of the season Saturday. The central man started the Apertura competition on the right foot, with his 15 clearances standing out among his all-around production after two games played. He could remain an undisputed starter alongside Jaine Barreiro if he gets into fewer disciplinary problems compared to the previous tournament.