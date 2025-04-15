Adonis Frias News: On bench against Cruz Azul

Frias (hamstring) is on the bench for Tuesday's matchup versus Cruz Azul.

Frias will look to reappear in the middle of the defense, especially with both of the team's other nominal center-backs Jaine Barreiro and Paul Bellon at risk of receiving a yellow-card accumulation ban in the final stages of the campaign. The Argentinian has struggled to stay fit lately, but he's a good all-around asset when available, averaging 0.8 shots, 32.8 accurate passes and 2.8 clearances per game and recording one goal and one assist in six starts.