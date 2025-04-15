Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adonis Frias headshot

Adonis Frias News: On bench against Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Frias (hamstring) is on the bench for Tuesday's matchup versus Cruz Azul.

Frias will look to reappear in the middle of the defense, especially with both of the team's other nominal center-backs Jaine Barreiro and Paul Bellon at risk of receiving a yellow-card accumulation ban in the final stages of the campaign. The Argentinian has struggled to stay fit lately, but he's a good all-around asset when available, averaging 0.8 shots, 32.8 accurate passes and 2.8 clearances per game and recording one goal and one assist in six starts.

Adonis Frias
Leon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now