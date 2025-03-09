Adonis Frias News: Receives red card in loss

Frias was sent off in the 61st minute of Sunday's 2-1 loss to Santos.

Frias left the away side at a disadvantage due to a second booking in Sunday's clash. He'll consequently be suspended for Friday's visit to Necaxa, where both Jaine Barreiro and Paul Bellon will be expected to feature at center-back. After serving his ban, the Argentinian could be eligible again in a March 30 encounter with Pumas.