Adonis Frias News: Sent off Thursday

Frias was shown a straight red card in Thursday's match against Cruz Azul.

Frias had a card changed after VAR review during the second half of the knockout game. He's now suspended for the decisive visit to Cruz Azul, which could mean the end of the season for him if the Esmeraldas fail to qualify for the next round. The versatile man, who had just returned from a hamstring injury, featured as part of a two-man central defense, and his place should be covered by Paul Bellon while he serves the ban.