Adonis Frias News: Signs with Atlas

Frias has joined Atlas from Brazilian club Santos, the team announced Wednesday.

Frias, a 28-year-old Argentine center-back, has won a trio of international titles, the 2020 Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana with Defensa y Justicia and the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League with Leon, and he scored in back-to-back matches for Santos earlier this year, showing a real aerial threat on set pieces. Frias reunites with Hernan Crespo, who coached him to that Copa Sudamericana title and now manages Atlas, but the center-back spot is well stocked with Manuel Capasso, Rodrigo Schlegel and Juan Jose Purata, so the new signing could instead see time as a defensive midfielder in place of Victor Rios. Frias' versatility gives Atlas multiple ways to deploy him while keeping him valuable for all-around output heading into the middle stretch of the Apertura tournament.