Adonis Preciado headshot

Adonis Preciado Injury: Out against Necaxa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Preciado didn't travel to Aguascalientes to face Necaxa on Friday because of muscle overload, according to reporter Marcos Arellano.

Preciado led his team in minutes played, duels won, fouls drawn and successful dribbles prior to this issue, so his loss is expected to represent a major problem in the week 13 fixture. Both Jonathan Perlaza and Pablo Barrera are options to take Preciado's place on the left wing, but there's plenty of uncertainty about who will ultimately be chosen given that he has not been missing from the starting lineup throughout the campaign.

Adonis Preciado
Queretaro
