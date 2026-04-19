Adonis Preciado News: Creates one chance Saturday

Preciado generated two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.

Preciado returned to a starting role following a string of four appearances off the bench, and he was a decent threat on the left wing, creating a big chance during the match. The attacker will have a good chance to stay ahead of Aldahir Perez in the competition for minutes in upcoming weeks. In that case, Preciado could aim to improve on his totals of one goal and one assist and averages of 1.2 shots (0.3 on goal) and 0.6 chances created per game over the Clausura campaign.