Adonis Preciado News: Impactful in win

Preciado had three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 win against Atletico San Luis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Preciado was heavily involved on the left wing, winning 14 out of 21 duels against the Potosinos. The attacker has scored no goals and delivered only one assist in six Liga MX appearances (five starts), but his 71 duels won and 29 fouls drawn stand out as the highest totals in the competition. He'll likely remain one of his side's most valuable assets, although discipline could be an issue for him considering that he has received a yellow card in each of the last three games.