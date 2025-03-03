Adonis Preciado News: Logs assist versus Puebla

Preciado assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Puebla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Preciado assisted the opening goal of Sunday's match as he set up Francisco Venegas' strike in the 30th minute. He has been impactful since joining Quaretaro in the January transfer window as he has started nine consecutive matches and has recorded three goal contributons during that time. He was subbed off in the 88th minute for Fernando Gonzalez Pena.