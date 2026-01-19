Adonis Preciado scored his first goal of the Clausura campaign Saturday as Club Tijuana earned a share of the points in a 1-1 draw versus Atletico San Luis. In addition to his goal, the midfielder contributed two tackles (one won) and two clearances to the defensive effort across his 90 minutes of play. After being dropped to a rotational role in the final seven matches of the previous Apertura campaign, Adonis Preciado has reclaimed his spot in the Club Tijuana starting XI, playing the full 90 minutes in each of their first three Clausura matchups.