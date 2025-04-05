Fantasy Soccer
Adonis Preciado News: Receives fifth yellow card in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Preciado was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Friday's 1-1 draw against Leon.

Preciado bounced back from a minor injury and made key contributions for the home side, as he was the squad's most dangerous attacker and generated the play that led to the equalizer even though it didn't count as an assist. However, the fact that he picked up his fifth yellow card means he'll be suspended for the upcoming trip to Santos Laguna. That situation could significantly diminish Gallos' offensive power, and they'll have to find a replacement among Sebastian Hernandez, Pablo Barrera, Alan Medina and Jonathan Perlaza. Preciado will be available again for a week 16 clash versus Atlas.

