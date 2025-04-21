Adonis Preciado News: Scores goal in win

Preciado scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Juarez.

Preciado made the score sheet via a precise finish to evade the goalkeeper's run in the 78th minute of play during his side's final game of the Clausura tournament. That was his fourth goal and fifth direct contribution in 14 starts, while he also drew multiple fouls for the 12th time over that span. Preciado has been a standout performer since his arrival in Liga MX and may have caught the attention of bigger teams, but for now he'll have to wait until July to play again.