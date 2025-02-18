Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adonis Preciado headshot

Adonis Preciado News: Scores late header in 4-2 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Adonis Preciado scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Monterrey.

Preciado scored the final goal of the game in the 90th minute. He headed in the corner from Josue Colman to bring the score back to 4-2. This was his second goal of the year, coming in his first match starting as a central forward.

Adonis Preciado
Queretaro
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now