Adonis Preciado News: Scores late header in 4-2 defeat

Adonis Preciado scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Monterrey.

Preciado scored the final goal of the game in the 90th minute. He headed in the corner from Josue Colman to bring the score back to 4-2. This was his second goal of the year, coming in his first match starting as a central forward.