Adonis Preciado News: Sound performance in loss

Preciado put constant pressure on Atlas's defense in Queretaro's 2-1 loss to the visitors on Wednesday. In 90 minutes played, the 28 year old scored one goal from four shots (one on target, three off), created two chances, and completed two of his three dribbles. Preciado now has three goals and one assist in 13 Liga MX Clausura starts this season and will hope to build on Wednesday's momentum against Juarez.