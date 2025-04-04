Adonis Preciado News: Starting versus Leon

Preciado (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Friday's meeting with Leon.

Preciado's absence lasted only one game, with his immediate comeback representing excellent news for Gallos. He previously played at least 60 minutes in 11 straight league matches, leading the squad with averages of 9.3 duels won, 1.8 successful dribbles and 3.8 fouls drawn per contest. Sebastian Hernandez will head back to the bench following Preciado's return.