Adri Mehmeti headshot

Adri Mehmeti Injury: Out against Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Mehmeti (thigh) is out for Saturday's season opener against Cincinnati, according to the MLS injury report.

Mehmeti is dealing with a thigh injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season after also sitting out the last two preseason matches. There is no timeline for his return, though he is expected to be a bench option in midfield this season. His absence is unlikely to impact the starting lineup.

Adri Mehmeti
New York Red Bulls
