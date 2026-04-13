Adri Mehmeti News: Scores first goal of season
Mehmeti scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF.
Mehmeti scored the equalizer in the 77th minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami, finishing from close range after a cross from Julian Hall into the box to secure a point late in the match. The midfielder ended a four match stretch without a goal contribution with his first goal of the season, having previously recorded two assists earlier in the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now