Adri Mehmeti News: Scores first goal of season

Mehmeti scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Mehmeti scored the equalizer in the 77th minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami, finishing from close range after a cross from Julian Hall into the box to secure a point late in the match. The midfielder ended a four match stretch without a goal contribution with his first goal of the season, having previously recorded two assists earlier in the campaign.