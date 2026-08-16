Adri Mehmeti News: Sets up lone Red Bulls goal
Mehmeti had an assist while taking an off target shot and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Atlanta.
Mehmeti set up Emil Forsberg in the sixth minute, assisting the opening goal of the match while tying for the team-high in chances created. The assist was the first since February for Mehmeti as he's combined for four shots, four chances created and four tackles over his last three starts.
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