Adri Mehmeti News: Tallies assist

Mehmeti assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

The midfielder did get an assist after creating two chances, but largely took a backseat to his teammates in the final third. He should be able to set up the forwards well against New England, as the Revs conceded 51 goals in 34 MLS games a year ago.