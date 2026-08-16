Adria Altimira Injury: Doubtful for Elche opener

Altimira is a doubt for Monday's season opener against Elche, according to La Opinion de Coruna.

Altimira had been limited in training in recent days, missing the club's Teresa Herrera Trophy match against Real Madrid, and this update confirms the doubt remains heading into the league opener. He would be expected to start if fully healthy, and Ximo Navarro is expected to start at right back in his place if Altimira remains unavailable. Altimira is expected to be reassessed as Deportivo finalizes its squad for Monday's match.