Adria Altimira News: Shown fifth yellow card Thursday

Altimira received his fifth yellow card of the season in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Altimira has earned a one-game suspension which he'll serve on May 4 against Sevilla. When in the starting lineup, the defender has been used most often as a wing-back, but it was midfielder Darko Brasanac who subbed on for him early in the last match, with Javi Hernandez moving to the left flank. Altimira's next chance to feature will come in a round 35 clash versus Espanyol once he has completed his ban.