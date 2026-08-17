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Adria Altimira News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Altimira (knee) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Elche.

Altimira has recovered in time for the season opener as Deportivo debuts in La Liga after their promotion last campaign. This leaves the defender in a starting role to begin the season, taking over a spot on the right side of the defense. He has earned decent time in La Liga play before, as he served with Villarreal and Leganes in past seasons, giving Depotivo an option in the defense with a bit of experience in the league.

Adria Altimira
Deportivo
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